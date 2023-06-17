Thalapathy Vijay Starrer Leo Update: First Single To Release On Actor's Birthday

Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Leo. Previously titled Thalapathy 67, Leo will feature Vijay in his action avatar once more. Moreover, the film has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, and fans suspect that it will be part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. A new single for Leo was announced recently.

3 things you need to know:

Thalapathy Vijay stars in Leo, which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Leo is Thalapathy Vijay’s second film with the director after Master..

The film is said to be a part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe.

New poster for Leo released ahead of new single release

Leo’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj took to Twitter and shared a new poster of Leo. In the poster, several people can be seen in the background holding onto large mugs of beer. Meanwhile, Vijay can be seen standing tall with a gun in his hand.

Thalapathy Vijay in a poster for Leo

The poster also reveals the title of Leo’s first single, which is Naa Ready. The single will be released on June 22, 2023, which coincides with the actor’s birthday. He captioned the post, “First Single #NaaReady on @actorvijay Anna's Birthday #Leo”. See the tweet below.

Is Leo part of the Lokesh Cinematic Universe?

The Lokesh Cinematic Universe is one of the most ambitious projects in the Tamil film industry. So far, there are only two films within the LCU, namely Kaithi (2019) and Vikram (2022). While Kaithi features the Ponniyin Selvan actor Karthi, Arjun Das and Narain among others, Vikram features Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil.



Many speculate that Leo will be part of the LCU because of the successful collaboration between Vijay and Kanagaraj. The film also features actress Trisha and Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt. Other stars in Leo include Mysskin, Gautham Menon, Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Sandy and Mansoor Ali Khan.