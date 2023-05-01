Maamannan New Poster: Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi, Vadivelu Team Up For Political Drama

The makers of Maamannan have released a new poster of the film on the occasion of Labour Day today (May 1). The poster of the film featured Fahadh Faasil, Udhayanidhi, and Vadivelu in intense avatars. Reportedly, Maamannan starring Fahadh Faasil, Keerthy Suresh, Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Vadivelu in prominent roles is currently gearing up for a June release.

The black-and-white poster shared by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj featured the lead actors standing alongside. Udhaynidhi took the center frame in a black suit while Fahadh Faasil and Vadivelu posed with their hands folded. Soon after the poster was shared, fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "sky level expectations." Check the poster below.

On April 30, director Mari Selvaraj shared an intriguing poster featuring Vadivelu and Udhayanidhi. Both the actors were seen sitting next to each other on their respective thrones. Udhayanidhi was seen wearing a checkered shirt and jeans with a sword in his hand, while Vadivelu wore a white shirt with vesti and brandished the pistol in his hand. Check the poster below.

More about Maamannan

Maamannan is a political drama film and the plot revolves around the lives of some renowned politicians. The film is helmed by Mari Selvaraj and he teamed up with music composer A.R. Rahman for this project. It is their first project together. Director Mari Selvaraj had earlier said that this film will be a huge part of his career as it comprises major stars. The movie is backed by Red Giant movies (under Udhayanidhi Stalin). The cinematography of the film is handled by Theni Eswar and the editing will be done by Selva. Meanwhile, the songs are penned by Yugabharathi and choreographed by Sandy.