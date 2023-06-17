Thalapathy Vijay Urges Students To Learn About Ambedkar, Periyar, Kamarajar - Here's Why

Thalapathy Vijay is currently in attendance at the meet-and-greet ceremony for all of Tamil Nadu’s topper students. The top three toppers from the 10th and 12th standards are part of the ceremony. The event is taking place at the RK Convention Center in Chennai. In one of the clips from the event, Vijay gave a moving speech to the students in attendance.

It was organised by his fan club All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam

Vijay also gave the students prizes as well as certificates.

Many are considering this to be Vijay's transition to politics.

Vijay calls education an irreplaceable asset

Thalapathy Vijay also spoke about the value that education retains. He called it an irreplaceable asset and asserted that wholesome education is what persists after one has left school. Vijay also attributed the learning being performed to one’s character and thinking capacity.

"Wholesome education is not just going to educational institutions but what remains after formal education," said Vijay. "So character and thinking capacity is what retains after education so that must be good," concluded the actor.

(Thalapathy Vijay at an event for 10th, 12th grade toppers | Image: ActorVijayTeam/Twitter)

Elsewhere during the speech, Vijay quoted Albert Einstein, saying, 'Education is what remains after one has forgotten what one has learned in school'. He also informed the toppers about reading from verified sources as much as possible in order to deal with the misinformation age. In the end, he encouraged them to learn more about revered political figures such as “Ambedkar, Periyar and Kamarajar” and concluded with the message, “Take good messages home, leave negativity.”

Vijay addresses the next generation of voters

Vijay took the podium in order to address the students. The Varisu actor informed the children about their place within the political system. He said that it’s the voters who will be doing themselves either harm or good by casting their votes for any available choice.

"You are the next generation of voters, said Vijay. "You are the ones who are going to elect the next ruler. However, now the system is in such a way that the voter hurt their own eyes with their own fingers," added the Theri star.