Venkat Prabhu Waited For 10 Months To Post THIS Photo With Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay Thalapathy recently announced he has joined hands with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for their upcoming project titled Thalapathy 68 for the time being. Excited about the collaboration, the director of the film took to his Instagram handle to pen a sweet note for Vijay. Sharing the picture, Venkat Prabhu indicated that he posted the 10-month-old photo only after the announcement of the film.

"Thanks for the trust @actorvijay na!! And as promised releasing this pic only after the announcement na!! (Pic taken 10 months ago!!!) #thalapathy68 #vp12 YES DREAMS DO COME TRUE," the Thalapathy 68 director captioned his post. Soon after, several fans took to the comments to post their reactions. A fan wrote, "Dreams do come true and Hardwork does pay off. Congratulations and all the very best to entire team @venkat_prabhu ji." "Congratulations and looking forward to the final product," wrote another fan. In the picture, the filmmaker can be seen sporting a black polo T-shirt while Vijay kept it casual in a checkered shirt. Check the photo below.:

Thalapathy Vijay making Thalapthy 68's announcement

Earlier, the Varisu actor made the announcement of his upcoming film with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu on his social media handles. The intriguing 1-minute and 18-second long video featured the actor playing a crossword puzzle. He further marked a circle on the names of all those who will be associated with the film. He circled AGS Entertainment, Venkat Prabhu, his name, and also Yuvan Shankar Raja's name. Check the tweet below:

More on Thalapathy Vijay's untitled film

Thalapathy 68 will reportedly be produced by Kalapathy S Ganesh, Archana Kalapathi, and Kalapathy S Aghoram, and will be backed by AGS Entertainment. This will be the production house's 25th movie. Meanwhile, other details regarding the film are under wraps.