Thalapathy Vijay Wraps Up Leo Shoot, Lokesh Kanagaraj Shares Photo From Set

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo is set to open in theatres in nearly three months. It is one of the most highly anticipated films in Tamil cinema at the moment. Every update about it creates a buzz among the actor's fans. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has now shared some more information about the film.

3 things you need to know

Leo is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 19, 2023.

After the film's release, Vijay will work on his film with Venkat Prabhu.

This is Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's second collaboration after Master (2021)

Lokesh Kanagaraj pens sweet note for Thalapathy Vijay

Lokesh Kanagaraj took to social media and announced that Thalapathy Vijay has completed his portions in Leo. He shared a photo with the actor in which they can be seen giving a fist bump to each other. Captioning the photo on Twitter, he wrote, "And it's a wrap for our @actorvijay portion! 🤜🤛 Thank you for making the second outing yet again a special one na! #Leo."

(Lokesh Kangaraj shares update about Leo | Image: Lokesh Kangaraj/Instagram)

This is their second venture together after the successful film Master, which became one of the highest-grossing films of 2021

More about Leo

Leo has been produced by Seven Screen Studio and features Thalapathy Vijay in a 'bloody sweet' avatar. The film features Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Mysskin among others in pivotal roles. The music for Leo is composed by Anirudh Ravichander, while the cinematography is handled by Manoj Paramahamsa.

Meanwhile, Vijay will soon be turning his attention to Thalapathy 68, his film with Venkat Prabhu. It has also been reported that he may take a a break from films after his 68th project and enter politics.

Several rumors of the actor's potential entry into politics have been circulating for years. As time passes, these speculations seem to be gaining more credibility. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor on the same.