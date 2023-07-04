Ram Charan To Join Lokesh Kanagaraj-Thalapathy Vijay's Leo?

Lokesh cinematic universe or LCU is seemingly adding another star to its kitty. The upcoming movie Leo already boasts a star-studded cast including Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. Now, rumour has it that RRR actor Ram Charan has joined the cast of the film.

The Newsmakers

New father Ram Charan is rumoured to join the Lokesh Cinematic Universe. For the unversed, LCU is a universe of action thrillers created by south filmmaker Lokesh Kanagraj. The universe came into existence with the 2019 movie Kaithi. With its upcoming film Leo, the universe is set to expand.

Who is saying what?

As per media reports, Ram Charan will appear in the film in a cameo role. It is being said that the actor joined the filmmaker for lunch on July 3 and the two discussed his role in the Vijay starrer. A Twitter account called Leo Official shared a photo of the meeting between the duo and the photo of the same is doing rounds on social media.

(Ram Charan and director Lokesh Kanagraj snapped together on lunch. | Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile…

The third feature in the LCU titled Leo is scheduled to release globally on October 19. The Tamil film is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj. The movie’s cast includes Priya Anand, Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Mansoor Ali Khan amongst others. The movie is slated to release in four languages- Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

(Vijay Selapathy stars in the lead role in the movie Leo. | Image: Twitter)

The first song from the film Naa Ready was shared by the filmmakers on June 22. However, soon after its release the song came under the social media scanner. While fans showed excitement for the song, a complaint was registered against the makers for not putting appropriate disclaimers in the scene when the actor was seen smoking or drinking. The complainant accused the makers of promoting 'drug usage' and 'violence' through the song. Soon, the makers took note of this and added the appropriate disclaimer.