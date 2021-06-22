Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Fans Drop Wishes For Their Idol; Call Him 'the Most Humble'

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, better known as Thalapathy Vijay to his admirers, is one of Tamil cinema's most influential performers. Over the course of his two-decade career, the actor has appeared in over 64 films. Vijay continues to captivate millions of fans with his acting and dancing abilities. On Thalapathy Vijay’s birthday, his fans and followers on social media poured wishes for him and posted many messages which they hoped would reach him. They even created a hashtag, ‘#HappyBirthdayThalapathy’, on Twitter on the occasion of his birthday.

Thalapathy Vijay's birthday sees fans trend a special hashtag

Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay, Beast 2nd look.



January 2022 Theatrical release. Post-theatrical Digital rights sold to NETFLIX. #HappyBirthdayThalapathy #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay #Vijay pic.twitter.com/QfqbK9BZ2h — Bollywood Bro (@bollywoodbroo) June 22, 2021

A man of simplicity, golden heart, inspiration of millions ,loved by all the generations all over the world ,a man of humanity and positivity Wishing you a very happy birthday thalapathy 🔥🔥 waiting to roar like BEAST 💥in theatres #HappyBirthdayThalapathy#Beast @actorvijay na pic.twitter.com/7HRqaCvwlh — Kedhar (@Kedhar9999) June 22, 2021

Bond with this actor is more than just a fan.. An idol.. A brother🤗

Vijay anna❤#HappyBirthdayThalapathy #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay pic.twitter.com/zrK1OyQjrL — Prasad ♡ (@iamNPrasad) June 22, 2021

A Very Happy Birthday Most Humble Person @actorvijay Garu 😍



Wishing You a Happiness, Health & Prosperity 💐



Nenu entha PK - Ajith Mutual ayina

Vijay ante kuda ishtame endhuko telidhu 😊



Stay Safe Vijay Garu 🤗#HBDTHALAPATHYVijay#HappyBirthdayThalapathy pic.twitter.com/2dGUQnhq4D — Sairam Kalyan (@SairaamKalyan) June 22, 2021

People wished Vijay by complimenting the work he has done in the industry so far. They said that even though Thalapathy Vijay’s age is only 47, he has made over sixty films over a two-decade career and how most of his films were a success. One of his fans was effusive with her wishes and said, “Happy Birthday #Thalapathy. @actorvijay sir. Thank you for being an oxygen for the industry. It's not easy to gain such a huge fanbase and retain it for decades. Best wishes for lots of #BEAST mode victories”.

Other people wished him by sharing images from his movies which they loved. Most people commented saying that they wished nothing but the best for the actor who they considered to be their favourite. “Wishing the man of masses 'Thalapathy' A Very Happy Birthday. May you get more & more hits & blockbusters! #HBDTHALPATHYVijay”, said another fan of the actor.

Sun Pictures has unveiled yet another image from Tamil actor Vijay's forthcoming film Beast. Vijay's 47th birthday festivities kicked off with the unveiling of a new poster at 12 a.m. on Tuesday. The second look was issued just six hours after the first view poster. The first look image for Beast featured a razor-sharp Vijay frowning and brandishing a gun, with smoke cans thrown in the air, but the second poster ups the ante. With flaming guns, blasts in the background, and a combat helicopter in the foreground, director Nelson Dilipkumar promises a large-scale action drama.

