Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday: Makers Of Cobra Have A Pleasant Surprise For Fans

Ahead of Thalapathy Vijay's birthday, the production house of Chiyaan Vikram's upcoming Cobra said that they had a surprise for the Thalapathy that would be out on June 18, 2021, at 9 AM. When they revealed what the surprise was, most of Thalapathy's fans were related since it was a poster of the Master actor, with an illustration of almost all his characters.

Fans react to the art by 7 screen studios

Fans seemed to have loved the illustration by 7 screen studios, across all social media platforms. Some of the fans even commented saying "Mass", while some of them were in awe of the art. They even went on to thank the production house for giving them such a beautiful gift ahead of Thalapathy's birthday. While some of them pointed out each character that they could see in the poster, as they gushed over it, most of them commented saying that the illustration was simply amazing.

About Cobra

Cobra, written and directed by R. Ajay Gnanamuthu, stars Vikram, and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles, while Miya and Irfan Pathan will be seen in prominent roles. The movie is being produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar, under the banner of 7 Screen Studios. A.R Rahman is scoring for the music of the movie which is being made on a budget of 150 crores. Cobra will be a heist thriller film where Vikram will be seen as Madhiazhagan AKA Cobra. The movie will also feature K. S. Ravikumar, Mohammad Ali Baig, Padmapriya Janakiraman, and Robo Shankar.

Vijay's movies

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the 2021 film Master, where he starred alongside Vijay Sethupathi. The movie received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. One of Vija'ys movies that are lined up for him is Thalapathy 65, which is the working title for his 65th film. The movie is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, while the movie will be produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the lead opposite Vijay. Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Aparna Das will be seen in lead roles in the movie. The music for Thalapathy 65 will be scored by Anirudh Ravichander.

IMAGE: 7 SCREEN STUDIOS INSTAGRAM, 7 SCREEN STUDIOS TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.