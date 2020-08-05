Thalapathy Vijay's 'Master' Will Not Release On Amazon; Makers Promise Theatrical Release

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master was initially planned to be released by April 2020, however, due to current COVID-19 situation, the film's release was halted until further notice. Lately, there have been rumours of the film to make its release on a popular OTT platform. However, now, the makers have officially denied all the rumours and promised fans a "grand theatrical release".

Master's OTT release news clarification

Recently, Amazon released its 'New August Releases' which mentioned a film Master, slated to release on August 14. On August 4, Tuesday, Seven Screen Studios, a Twitter user shared a tweet to clear the rumours and said that Thalapathy Vijay's Master will not release on Amazon Prime.

Upon further research on the list, it seems that the film Master mentioned in the list is a Korean film, which dealt with financial crimes and was released in 2017. Originally, the tweet attached with Amazon Prime's New August Releases screengrab was posted by Riaz K Ahmed.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay with Kajal Aggarwal or Hansika Motwani: Which on-screen pair is better?

He wrote: Rumours stating that Thalapathy Vijay's #Master will be releasing in August on OTT are false...The movie will release in theatres only, no matter what! @actorvijay @XBFilmCreators @Lalit_SevenScr @Jagadishbliss

Check out the tweet below

It is 2016 Korean film #Master listed on Amazon Prime and not #ThalapathyVijay ’s #Master!! We will have a grand theatrical release 😊😊 https://t.co/ncTTW5lttc — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) August 4, 2020

Also Read | Meera Mitun blames Sivakumar and Thalapathy Vijay for receiving abusive messages from fans

Fans' reactions

Thalapathy Vijay's fans seem relieved after hearing the news. They wished to watch Thalapathy Vijay's Master on big screens and they also expressed their desire to do so. One of the users wrote, "Thank you for this clarification #Master @actorvijay". The fans also seemed to be excited to watch Master in theatres after lockdown. "Waiting for theatre celebration #Master", Yassss ! we Got Assured Guarentee Ithallava announcement Uh", a user added.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay celebrates Friendship day with pals through video call; See pics here

More About 'Master'

Produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators, Master is an upcoming Tamil action thriller drama. Master cast ensemble includes Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi in the leading roles whilst Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj play supporting roles.

The makers have always maintained that the film release in theatres. The film will be released in five languages, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. Master's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Take a look at the trailer below.

Also Read | Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason returns to Chennai after being stranded in Canada for months?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.