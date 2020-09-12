Chaitanya Tamhane’s Directorial 'The Disciple' Wins At The 2020 Venice Film Festival

Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple has been acknowledged with the prestigious The International Federation of Film Critics award at the 2020 Venice Film Festival. The award that has been presented by the FIPRESCI, short for Federation Internationale de la Presse CInematographique, aims towards promoting and developing the movie culture as well as safeguarding their professional interests.

Also Read | Chaitanya Tamhane Reveals Alfonso Cuaron Was A Part Of 'The Disciple' From The Very Start

Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple wins at the Venice Film Festival

The Disciple is an Indian drama movie, written and directed by Chaitanya Tamhane, released in 2020. The movie casts Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, and Kiran Yadnyopavit as the lead characters. The four-time Oscar-winning moviemaker Alfonso Cuoron is serving as executive producer on the movie. The plot of the film revolves around the world of classical musicians who are on the fringes of success. The movie had its premiere at the Biennale and had been receiving glowing reviews from the critics ever since.

Also Read | Samantha And Chaitanya Akkineni's Candid Photo From Rana Daggubati's Wedding Goes Viral

According to reports from First Post, Chaitanya Tamhane has said that he wants to thank the FIPRESCI and its jury members sincerely for their continued support towards the work of the makers of this movie. This is a very special honour for them, given that the jury for this award comprises of film critics and journalists from around the world. Chaitanya Tamhane said that the makers of the movie are all quite thrilled and excited with this fantastic start to the journey of The Disciple. The producer of the movie, Vivek Gomber has said that it is an incredible honour to be the first Indian movie after thirty years to win this prestigious award at the Venice Film Festival. Vivek Gomber said that the FIPRESCI’s faith in their work has been a great source of encouragement over the years.

Also Read | Samantha Akkineni's Candid Pic With Naga Chaitanya From Their Wedding Screams Love

The 77th Venice Film Festival, that was held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, with the announcement of the main awards’ winners, is the first major international film festival to take place physically since the beginning of the global pandemic. The last Indian movie to be awarded the FIPRESCI Award at the annual movie gala was Mathilukal (1990). The movie was directed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Also Read | Chaitanya Tamhane Reveals Alfonso Cuaron Was A Part Of 'The Disciple' From The Very Start

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.