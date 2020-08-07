Chaitanya Tamhane Reveals Alfonso Cuaron Was A Part Of 'The Disciple' From The Very Start

Chaitanya Tamhane is one of the finest Indian moviemakers, best known for his critically-acclaimed and award-winning drama, Court (2014). The artist has now been making headlines for his Indian drama movie, The Disciple that is written and directed by himself and released in 2020. The movie cast Aditya Modak, Arun Dravid, Sumitra Bhave, and Kiran Yadnyopavit as the lead characters and is selected to run in the main competition section for the Golden Lion at the 77th Venice International Film Festival. During an interview with Times of India, Chaitanya Tamhane revealed that the popular Mexican director and movie maker, Alfonso Cuaron was involved in The Disciple from the time it was just an idea. Read ahead to know more.

Chaitanya Tamhane opens up about Alfonso Cuaron being a part of The Disciple

In the interview, Chaitanya Tamhane was asked about how he managed to get Alfonso Cuaron on board for his movie. To answer the question, Chaitanya said that Alfonso knew about The Disciple right from when it was just an idea. He revealed that Alfonso Cuaron was present before and after the scripting, throughout the shooting of the movie, and during the post-production too.

In fact, Chaitanya Tamhane said that Alfonso Cuaron even convinced him to edit the movie. When Alfonso said that he wanted to be the executive producer, Chaitanya was a little hesitant because that would mean to have Alfonso’s name and reputation on the line. But, Alfonso Cuaron very calmly said that he was very confident about doing this.

When asked about what his reaction was when he heard about the movie making it to the main competition of the 77th Venice International Film Festival, he said that for the first few days he was in denial. Chaitanya said that it was a surreal feeling because if one follows the world of cinema, they might know that only some of the best movies globally have come from such festivals. Only after the news went public and an official announcement was made, is the time when he said, “Alright, this is actually happening”. Chaitanya Tamhane said that he and the producer of the movie, Vivek Gomber were over the moon when the official announcement was made.

