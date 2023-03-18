The Elephant Whisperers Producer Guneet Monga Prays At Golden Temple Post Oscar Win

Guneet Monga, who recently made history by winning an Oscar for her production The Elephant Whisperers, offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab on Saturday (March 18). The producer took to her Instagram handle to share the picture from the holy place and wrote, “Grateful for what there is and what there will be. #Shukrana.” In the picture, Guneet can be seen sitting facing the Golden temple with her Oscar trophy in her hand, while she has her back towards the camera. She is dressed in a flower printed suit for the occasion.

Check out the post here:

More about The Elephant Whisperers at the Oscars

Nominated under the category Best Documentary Short Film, Kartiki Gonsalves directorial The Elephant Whisperers beat four other movies to win the Oscar. The win filled, not just the team but, the entire country beaming with pride. Celebrities from all over the world took to social media to congratulate the two women behind the award winning movie.

After winning the prestigious award, Guneet Monga said, "Tonight was powerful and historic as two women from India stood on the Oscars stage, lauded for their work. I’m so proud of The Elephant Whisperers, so proud of this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment. That an independent production house from India has made history and produced the first ever Indian film to win an Oscar, still feels unreal."

"My heart is full of joy, love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. I’m so grateful to the visionary filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and to Netflix who gave us the biggest stage in the world, believing in us all the way. To women who want to tell stories, the future of cinema is audacious, the future is here. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India."