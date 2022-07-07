'The Ghost': Makers Share Nagarjuna's 'spine Chilling' Look; Teaser To Be Out On THIS Date

South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni is currently gearing up to amaze the audience in an intense avatar with his forthcoming film The Ghost, alongside actor Sonal Chauhan. The upcoming actioner marks the leading duo's first collaboration with each other. Reportedly, the film will see Nagarjuna stepping into the shoes of an Interpol officer who is on a mission.

The film has managed to create a massive buzz among fans ever since it was announced. Recently makers of The Ghost unveiled Nagarjuna's 'spine chilling' first look along with sharing an important update on the film.

The Ghost makers unveil Nagarjuna's look from the film

On Thursday, the makers of The Ghost took to their official Twitter handle and treated fans with an intriguing poster featuring Nagarjuna. In the poster, the actor is seen dressed in a formal suit while carrying a sword in his hand. He has a petrified look on his face as he stands under the big moon near a scary location. Sharing the poster, the makers revealed that the first visual of the high-octane film will be out in July 9.

The caption read, "#TheGHOST is now geared up to give u all a spine chilling thrill with the FIRST VISUAL Unleashing the #KILLINGMACHINE on 09-07-22 (sic)"

Here, take a look at the post:

More about The Ghost

Helmed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost will feature an ensemble cast comprising Gul Panag, Anikha Surendran, Keith Dallison, Simmi Ghoshal and many others along with the lead actors. The film is produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar under the banners of Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment. The project's technical crew comprises composer Bharatt Saurabh, editor Dharmendra Kakarala, and cinematographer Mukesh G among other notable names. The film is shot in various locations in Dubai, Ooty and Hyderabad.

(Image: @akkineninagarjuna7/Instagram)