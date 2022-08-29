'The Ghost' Makers Unveil Intriguing Poster To Wish Nagarjuna On His Birthday; See Here

Tollywood star Nagarjuna is all set to take up another intriguing avatar in his upcoming film The Ghost. Touted to be an action thriller, the film will see the Bangarraju star on a serious mission. While the release date of the upcoming film is inching closer, its makers are keeping fans entertained with regular updates. As Nagarjuna rang in his 63rd birthday today, August 29, the makers of the movie unveiled a stunning poster of the actor in a fierce avatar.

Taking to their official social media handles, the makers of the film wished the actor a happy birthday with a brand new poster. In the poster, Nagarjuna could be seen giving away an intense look while sitting on a chair. the actor sported a rugged look as he wore a brown shirt, black trousers, and matching shoes. He also held a Tamahagane, the weapon of destruction. Sharing the poster, the makers of The Ghost wrote, "Wishing our TheGhost aka King @iamnagarjuna garu a very happy birthday!"

The Brahmastra actor's fans were thrilled to see the new poster as they lauded him for his look. While a fan sent birthday wishes to the actor and wrote, "Many many more happy returns of the day Nag Sir," another penned, "Superb poster." Many also expressed their excitement for the film's release.

The Ghost trailer released

Last week, South star Mahesh Babu unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film. The trailer began with an introduction of Nagarjuna's character, an Interpol officer named Vikram. Vikram learns that his sister and niece are in trouble and sets out on a mission to safeguard them. During his quest to find the people behind the threat calls, Vikram comes across several gangsters. The short clip hinted at some high-octane action and fight sequences that will be witnessed by the audience. The movie will also see Nagarjuna romancing Sonal Chauhan, who will play the role of the former's associate. The upbeat music adds suspense and thrill to the film. Gul Panag will be seen portraying the role of Nagarjuna's sister, while Anikha Surendran will play his niece.

Image: Twitter/@SVCLLP