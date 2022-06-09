'The Gray Man': Did Chris Evans Punch Ryan Gosling In The Face On First Day Of Shooting?

After essaying the role of fans' beloved superhero Captain America in MCU films, Chris Evans is all set to weave the same magic with his upcoming film The Gray man. For the film, the actor will be seen stepping into the shoes of an antagonist named Lloyd Hansen. The intriguing drama will see Ryan Gosling take up the titular role, while Evans will portray an absolute sociopath.

Ahead of the release of the highly-awaited American action-thriller film, Chris Evans recently took to his social media handle and shared an interesting revelation with his fans where he stated that he hit Ryan Gosling in the face on the day one of filming The Gray Man.

Chris Evans reveals that he hit Ryan Gosling on his face

Recently, Chris Evans took to his Instagram stories and shared a new clip from his upcoming film. Sharing the video, Evans revealed that he accidentally hit Ryan Gosling on his face while shooting. Evans wrote "My first day of filming. I accidentally hit Ryan in the face with a gun"

Earlier, Chris Evans took to his Instagram handle and unveiled the official trailer of The Gray Man. The video clip featured Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' characters going head-to-head with each other. Whereas, Ana de Armas is seen taking on the role of Agent Dani Miranda, who helps Gentry on his mission. The clip also promises some high-octane stunts and action sequences in the movie. Sharing the video, Evans wrote in the caption, "The Grayman trailer has arrived! 💥💥💥💥 #thegrayman #lloydhansen." Take a look:

More about The Gray Man

Apart from Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling, other notable actors in the action drama include Dhanush, Regé-Jean Page as Denny Carmichael, Ana de Armas as Dani Miranda, Julia Butters as Claire Fitzroy, Billy Bob Thornton as Donald Fitzroy, and Alfre Woodard as Maurice Cahill, among others. The movie is being adapted from Mark Greaney's book of the same name.

In the film, Evans and Gosling will engage in an epic pursuit when Hansen sets a bounty on his old colleague's head and sends the world's deadliest assassins after him. As per the reports of the Comic book, during an interview, Joe Russo revealed it was not them who had to sell the role to Chris Evans, but the Knives Out actor himself who did it. They revealed how they asked Evans about his future plans as an actor at the end of Avengers: Endgame and Evans said he wants to take more risks. Russo brothers said, "He said, 'You know what? I'm comfortable enough in my life and the work I've done that I'm just interested in taking risks moving forward, and I just want to play challenging characters. So it seemed obvious to us that the right move here would be to offer Chris the sociopath and not the hero."

