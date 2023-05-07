The Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma Reacts To Film's Appreciation In A Heartfelt Note

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story opened to a good box office response on day 1. The actress was on cloud nine after coming across the appreciation from her fans. Viewers are not just praising the hard-hitting storyline but also her performance in the film. Reacting to the positive feedback, the Hasee Toh Phasee actress took to her Twitter handle to express gratitude.

The actress tweeted, "Standing ovation in theatres, the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory, critics and audience applauding my performance, HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening. I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true #Grateful (sic)." After Adah shared the tweet, fans took to the comments and showered her with praises. After film's release, the hashtags 'The Kerala Story' and 'Adah Sharma' have been trending on social media.

A fan wrote, "You deserve every good thing in this world just for your courage for choosing this role" along with a heart emoticon. Another fan wrote, "Chennai people are celebrating the movie The Kerala Story. I would request you to visit Chennai and join with the happieness of the Fans. Your braveness and courage for acting in this movie is really appreciatable one." Check out Adah's tweet below, expressing her happiness.

Standing ovation in theatres , the honourable PM mentioning our film #TheKeralaStory ,critics and audience applauding my performance , HOUSEFULL messages from so many of you, bumper opening ! I could never have dreamed of so much. All your dreams for me are coming true ❤️… pic.twitter.com/iK8U3Sf0Bm — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 6, 2023

The Kerala Story declared tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Adah Sharma's The Kerala Story was released in theatres on May 5. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan declared it tax-free in the state. Chouhan said that The Kerala Story was aimed at making the audience aware about religion and terrorism. The movie also shed light on how girls from Kerala were trapped.