The Kerala Story: Vivek Agnihotri Pens Note For Makers After Film Releases In Theatres

Vivek Agnihotri recently took to his Twitter handle to share a piece dedicated to the team of film, The Kerala Story. His tweet detailed why he felt films like The Kerala Story were important and must be encouraged. His note also attempted to warn the team against the harsh public reaction they should be prepared to take on.

Vivek Agnihotri's advice to team The Kerala Story



Vivek Agnihotri's note warned the makers of the film Vipul Shah and Supdito Sen along with actress Adah Sharma against some impending "bad news". The note detailed how now that the film had released and belonged to the public, the lives of the makers and the principal cast will never be the same again. He warned them against the "unimaginable hate", suffocation, confusion and demoralisation they may face in the near future. Agnihotri also pacified the team stating how God only puts the responsibility of sparking change in society on shoulders that can handle it.

CINEMA AND INDIC RENNIASANCE:#TheKeralaStory



I grew up listening to great filmmakers and cinema critics that the only purpose of art is to provoke people into questioning their own beliefs and biases.



I also grew up listening that cinema reflects the reality of a society.



I… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 6, 2023

Vivek Agnohotri's take on 'Indic cinema'



Affirming his belief in the fact that cinema was meant to provoke people and "destroy old Gods", Agnihotri's note also carried his take on the rise of an "Indic renaissance" in cinema, which he believes must be maintained at all costs. Musing on the power of cinema to "present uncomfortable reality, correct history, fight culture war", The Kashmir Files director cited examples of his own films which have not been easy to make. The director's films are known to have controversial themes which has led the director to be, in his own words, "professionally, socially and psychologically assaulted". Agnihotri ends his note by encouraging the community of Indic storytellers to grow and to keep going against all odds.

The Kerala Story, written and directed by Sudipto Sen, is the story of girls who went missing from the state of Kerala only to be later found to have joined the terrorist group ISIS. The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani and Sonia Balani in the lead roles.