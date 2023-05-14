The Kerala Story Box Office Collection Day 9: Adah Sharma Starrer Enters ₹100 Crore Club

The entire team of The Kerela Story is currently basking in the success of the film. The film recently crossed Rs. 100 crore nett mark. On day ninth, the Adah Sharma-starrer film has collected approximately Rs. 16-17 crore.

Film critic Sumit Kadel took to social media and revealed that the film has collected Rs. 107 crore till now. The film became the fourth film to cross the mark. He tweeted, "#TheKeralaStory has crossed ₹ 100 cr nett mark on its 9th Day ( Saturday) at the box office. It becomes 4th film of 2023 after #Pathaan #TJMM & #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan to cross cr mark. 2nd Saturday estimates HUGE ₹ 16-17 cr nett. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER." Take a look at the tweet below.

Ever since its release, the Sudipto Sen's directorial has been mired in controversies. Despite that, it continues to receive heavy footfall in theatres. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath recently attended the special screening of the film at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. He watched the film along with the state cabinet colleagues.

Producers Guild of India objects to state-enforced bans

Producers Guild of India recently reacted to state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. Their statement came after the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee banned the film in the state "avoid any incident of hatred and violence." They released an official statement that read, "The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. As emphasized by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying public decide on its fate." As of now, The Kerala Story is banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.