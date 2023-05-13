The Kerala Story Box Office Day 8: Adah Sharma Starrer Eyes Growth On 2nd Weekend

The Kerala Story is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark at the domestic box office collection. On the 8th day, the film collected approximately Rs 12.23 crore, taking its total to Rs 93.37 crore. As per estimates, on Saturday, the film will cross Rs 100 crore at the box office.

Sumit Kadel took to social media and shared the box office report of The Kerala Story. He wrote, "#TheKeralaStory clocks a MASSIVE SECOND FRIDAY. Day 8 Biz is more than First Friday & Saturday which is rare of rarest phenomena . All set for ₹ 45 cr + Weekend 2 . Week 1 - ₹ 81.07 Cr 2nd Friday - ₹ 12.23 cr Total - ₹ 93.37 cr Nett."

The film, which has been mired in controversies ever since its release, continues to receive heavy footfall in cinema halls. The Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath recently attended the special screening of the film at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow. He watched the film along with the state cabinet and others including students.

Producers Guild of India objects to state-enforced bans

Producers Guild of India recently reacted to state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. Their statement came after the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee banned the film in the state "avoid any incident of hatred and violence." They released an official statement that read, "The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. As emphasized by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying public decide on its fate." As of now, The Kerala Story is banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.