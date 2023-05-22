The Kerala Story Continues Its Dream Run, Crosses ₹200 Crore Mark At Domestic Box Office

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma will cross ₹200 crores at the domestic box office on Monday (May 22) as per early estimates. Despite all the controversies surrounding this film, it will touch double century. The Sudptio Sen directorial has already surpassed the collection of other movies including Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The film, which was released on May 5, has earned a total of ₹198.97 crore till May 21.

"DOUBLE CENTURY… #TheKeralaStory will hit ₹ 200 cr TODAY [Mon; Day 18]… The second #Hindi film to cross the coveted number in 2023, after #Pathaan [Jan 2023]… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹198.97 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice," tweeted a film critic. Check the tweet below:

DOUBLE CENTURY… #TheKeralaStory will hit ₹ 200 cr TODAY [Mon; Day 18]… The second #Hindi film to cross the coveted number in 2023, after #Pathaan [Jan 2023]… [Week 3] Fri 6.60 cr, Sat 9.15 cr, Sun 11.50 cr. Total: ₹ 198.97 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice pic.twitter.com/PIdIwl4c8J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 22, 2023

Adah Sharma expressing gratitude to fans

Adah Sharma took to her Instagram handle to thank her fans after The Kerala Story was released in the UK. "Badhai ho to you ,to all of us.. #TheKeralaStory success is all yours. Soon in West Bengal ❤️ (hopefully) and now released internationally (in the UK As well finalllyy). We are grateful for such an amazing response, for the #TheKeralaStory. Dreaming is everyone's birthright. I hope my story can be a story of hope for every actor stepping foot into the film industry that they can be part of something historic." Check her post below:

Producers Guild of India objects to state-enforced bans

Producers Guild of India reacted to the ban of the film in West Bengal and other states like Tamil Nadu. They released an official statement that read, "The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. As emphasised by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying public decide on its fate."

