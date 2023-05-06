The Kerala Story Declared Tax Free In MP, CM Says 'young Girls Should Watch It'

The Kerala Story is creating a heavy buzz on the internet owing to the movie’s storyline. After it hit the big screens on May 5, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that he is making the film tax-free in the state. In a video, the CM said, “The Kerala Story makes people aware about love-jihad, terrorism and religion. The movie also throws light on how the girls are trapped in the name of religion and the aftermath of it.”

Chouhan added, “Also, it shows how a terrorist group works and their pattern. In Madhya Pradesh we have already issued laws against religion. However, this film makes people aware and everyone, especially the young girls should watch.” Towards the end of the video, Chouhan said, “Owing to this reason, the Madhya Pradesh government is making the film tax free.”

#WATCH | 'The Kerala Story' movie has been declared tax-free in the state by the government says Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan



(Video source: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Twitter handle) pic.twitter.com/V36DpeOD3s — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 6, 2023

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma was released in cinemas on Friday and was initially portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly going missing from Kerala.

All About The Kerala Story Case

The Kerala High Court on Friday refused to stay the release of the controversial multi-lingual film The Kerala Story and said the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as whole. Justice N Nagaresh, who dictated the order, said that going through the trailers of the film, "We find that the trailer does not contain anything offensive to any particular community as a whole." The court said the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) examined the movie and found that it is suitable for public exhibition, as per PTI.

The Kerala Story is helmed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Apart from Adah Sharma, the film also stars Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Devadarshini, in pivotal roles. After the release of the film, the hashtag 'The Kerala Story' has been trending on Twitter, with many viewers sharing their reviews.