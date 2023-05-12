The Kerala Story Director Sudipto Sen Announces His Film's Release In Over 40 Countries

Sudipto Sen is currently basking in the success of his film The Kerela Story. As it completes a week at the box office today (May 12), the filmmaker made a special announcement. He shared that the film will release in more than 40 countries today.

Sudipto also shared that more than 60,00,000 people have seen The Kerala Story in India. He took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "More than 6000,000 people have seen this film so far in India. A new chapter begins today. THE KERALA STORY is releasing more than 40-countries together... More and more numbers are going to get added. More and more blessings, love and adulation will overwhelm us. We shall feel more responsible. More humble. More blessed. #TheKeralaStory #VipulAmrutlalShah @adah_sharma @Aashin_A_Shah @SiddhiIdnani @soniabalani9 (sic)."

More than 6000,000 people have seen this film so far in India.

A new chapter begins today. THE KERALA STORY is releasing more than 40-countries together...

More and more numbers are going to get added. More and more blessings, love and adulation will overwhelm us. We shall feel… pic.twitter.com/LGFaDju2qA — Sudipto SEN (@sudiptoSENtlm) May 12, 2023

Producers Guild of India objects to state-enforced bans

Producers Guild of India recently reacted to state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. Their statement came after the Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee banned the film in the state "avoid any incident of hatred and violence." They released an official statement that read, "The Producers Guild of India is distressed by, and would like to record its strong objection to, state-enforced bans on The Kerala Story. As emphasized by us on several occasions in the past, film releases are regulated by CBFC and any film that complies with this statutory requirement should face no further hurdles in having the paying public decide on its fate."

"Of course, the audience can choose to watch or ignore any film but that is a choice that should be theirs to make, not one that is imposed on them by any party other than CBFC. We call upon all the relevant authorities to urgently address this all-too-frequent phenomenon of films being denied their right to unfettered, nation-wide exhibition despite having duly complied with regulatory requirements," it further read. The Kerala Story stands banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.