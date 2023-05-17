The Kerala Story To Release In UK; Adah Sharma, Director Sudipto Sen React

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story emerged as the secoind highest grossing film at the domestic box office this year and is showing ni signs of slowing down. the makers shared that The Kerala Story be now be releasing in the UK. The development came after the film's UK release was reportedly postponed by the British Board of Film Classification.

Sudipto Sen, the director of the film, took to Twitter in order to share The Kerala Story’s UK release. Sudipto wrote in his tweet, “Congratulations #GreatBritain. You won. Terrorism lost. Shall wait for your reaction. Oh... now British people shall watch the biggest revolution against terror... #TheKeralaStory (sic)." Actress Adah Sharma also shared her reaction to the UK release of the film. She retweeted Sudipto’s post, and wrote, “Congrats all of you, see you in UK #TheKeralaStory." In another tweet, Adah expressed her joy on the news of the film's UK release. Check out the tweets below.

Congrats all of you ❤️❤️ see you in UK #TheKeralaStory https://t.co/iAQJW7GQNT — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 16, 2023

FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK 😅❤️ this is me showing my new friend my elephant videos and @snehal291986 आई convincing me to eat lunch in the break because then ‘shot ready ‘ will happen and then during crying scenes how to eat? But naye dost ko sab videos show… pic.twitter.com/WD4fON0k9D — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 17, 2023

More about The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is emerging to be this year’s most successful film. It’s current box office collection in India stand at Rs 156.84 crores. The domestic box office yield of the film is evidence of its success despite the backlash and ban The Kerala Story faced in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu.

It should be noted that the film is currently tax-free in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana. The Kerala Story stars actors Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Yogina Bihani. It has been directed by Sudipto Sen, it was produced by Vipul Shah. It narrates the story of forced conversion of women and their radicalisation.