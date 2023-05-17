The Kerala Story Box Office: Adah Sharma Starrer Is 2nd Highest-earner Hindi Film Of 2023

The Kerala Story starring Adah Sharma has officially become the second highest grossing Hindi-language movie in 2023. It has earned a total of Rs. 156.69 crore at the domestic box office. The movie helmed by Sudipto Sen has surpassed Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. It also overtook the box office collection of Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan.

As per a tweet made by a film critic, the movie earned Rs. 9.65 crore on Tuesday, The tweet read, "#TheKeralaStory is now the SECOND HIGHEST GROSSING #Hindi film of 2023. Overtakes #TJMM and #KBKJ to claim the second spot. [Week 2] Fri 12.35 cr, Sat 19.50 cr, Sun 23.75 cr, Mon 10.30 cr, Tue 9.65 cr. Total: ₹ 156.69 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice." Check the tweet below.

The Kerala Story releasing in UK

Adah Sharma took to her Twitter handle to announce that her film has been released in the United Kingdom. "FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK. This is me showing my new friend my elephant videos and @snehal291986. आई convincing me to eat lunch in the break because then ‘shot ready ‘ will happen and then during crying scenes how to eat? But naye dost ko sab videos show off Karna hai! Nahi toh kya dosti," wrote the actress. Check the tweet below.

FINALLY !!! #TheKeralaStory releasing in the UK 😅❤️ this is me showing my new friend my elephant videos and @snehal291986 आई convincing me to eat lunch in the break because then ‘shot ready ‘ will happen and then during crying scenes how to eat? But naye dost ko sab videos show… pic.twitter.com/WD4fON0k9D — Adah Sharma (@adah_sharma) May 17, 2023

Ashoke Pandit condemns ban on The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story has been banned in two states including West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, it has been declared tax-free in states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana. Condemning the ban of this film in West Bengal, IFTDA head wrote, "IFTDA CONDEMNS THE BAN ON VIPUL SHAH’S FILM ‘THE KERALA STORY’ BY THE BENGAL GOVERNMENT. We strongly feel that its against the freedom of expression of a filmmaker. We stand by the filmmaker and his film exactly the way we stood by films like Udta Punjab and Padmaavat. The film which has been passed by the Central Board of Film Certification cannot be banned. We therefore appeal to the State Government to revert their decision of banning the film."