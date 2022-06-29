'The Originals' Star Joseph Morgan Lauds Ram Charan-Jr NTR's 'absolute Masterpiece' 'RRR'

Months after its release, seasoned actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR are still basking in the success of their SS Rajamouli directorial blockbuster RRR. The film hit the big screens on March 25, 2022, and then got its digital premiere on Netflix in May. Apart from India, the film has been hailed across the globe and most recently, Joseph Morgan, known for his roles in The Originals, The Vampire Diaries, and more lauded the film, terming it an 'absolute masterpiece'.

Joseph Morgan hails SS Rajamouli's RRR

The popular Hollywood star took to his Twitter account and penned down a lengthy note as he praised the film. The actor mentioned that he had a break from his shoot schedule and he and his wife, actor Joseph Morgan, watched RRR and Everything Everywhere All At Once. He mentioned RRR was 'astounding' and called the film a piece of 'stunning cinema'. Several fans tweeted to him and he replied as he was all-praises for the Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer. He mentioned that RRR was an 'absolute masterpiece' from start to finish and that the film has been on his mind ever since he watched it. He also called it an 'Incredible movie' as he wrote-

Had a bit of time off shooting and @RealPersiaWhite and I watched two incredible movies. “RRR” & “Everything Everywhere All At Once” Both were astounding. We laughed and cried and gasped in amazement. Just stunning cinema. — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 28, 2022

It was an absolute masterpiece, from start to finish. I’ve been thinking about it ever since. https://t.co/1WfBAlJuuF — Joseph Morgan (@JosephMorgan) June 28, 2022

As soon as RRR hit the big screens, it took the box office by storm and shattered several records. The film earned Rs 902 crores in India and Rs 1111 crores at the worldwide box office while it was on the big screen. After its dream run, RRR also saw a roaring success online as well and Netflix recently had an exciting announcement to make about the same. They mentioned that the film has been screened over 45 million times worldwide, making it the most popular Indian film on Netflix globally.

