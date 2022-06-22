'RRR' Viewed For Over 45 Million Times Worldwide; Achieves THIS Massive Feat On Netflix

With RRR, celebrated filmmaker SS Rajamouli attained the boasting rights of having two out of three highest-grossing movies of all time in the Indian film industry. The Baahubali fame director brought together Ram Charan and Jr NTR to tell the epic tale of heroism after water is pitted against fire. Set in 1920, the film follows the story of two revolutionaries fighting for their country.

Released on March 25, 2022, after many delays owing to the pandemic, the film attracted an unprecedented number of people to the box office. After a historic run on the big screen, RRR minted Rs 902 crores in India and Rs 1111 crores worldwide. Apart from the box office success, SS Rajamouli's earned the praises of globally renowned artists.

The movie was released on Netflix on May 20, 2022, and reflected the same craze on the OTT platform. Recently, the movie achieved an impressive feat on the giant streamer.

RRR achieved THIS feat on Netflix

The official social media handle of Netflix, on June 22, 2022, revealed that RRR in the Hindi language was viewed over 45 million times worldwide on Netflix. In addition to that, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer became the most popular Indian film on Netflix around the world.

Fans also had a roaring response to this achievement as many celebrated the continued success of the venture. One fan wrote, ''It's just for the Hindi language. What if all languages were released on Netflix'' while another wrote, ''Best movie ever made.''

As mentioned earlier, the craze of RRR travelled over oceans and reached every corner of the world making it a global blockbuster. Marvel's Doctor Strange writer C. Robert Cargill was bowled over by the cinematic excellence of the SS Rajamouli magnum opus.

Taking to his Twitter, he had written, ''I'm here to report I am now fully, truly, deeply a member. This is the craziest, most sincere, weirdest blockbuster I've ever seen. I'm pretty sure Jess and I are watching it again this week.''

Similarly, Captain America writer Jackson Lanzing revealed that he had the 'best time' he has ever had in the movies.

SS Rajamouli created magic by building the Baahubali franchise. Fans have been wondering if he would treat them the same by creating an RRR franchise. In an interview with PTI, the director had quenched the curiosity by stating, ''Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have.''

Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie