'The Priest' Review: The Mammootty Starrer Wins The Heart Of Netizens

The highly-anticipated Mammootty starrer, The Priest finally hit the theatres today on March 11, 2021. The movie was initially supposed to release in August 2020 but was delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. After finally getting a release date, The Priest finally saw the light of the day and went on to become the biggest Malayalam film with a superstar in the lead to release this year.

The Priest Cast

Mammootty's movie The Priest is directed by debut director Jofin T Chacko and bankrolled by B Unnikrishnan and Anto Joseph under their production banners RD Illuminations and Anto Joseph Film Company respectively. Along with Mammootty, the film also stars Manju Warrier, Nikhila Vimal, Sreenath Bhasi, Saniya Iyappan, Jagadish, Madhupal, Baby Monica, TG Ravi and Ameya Mathew in key roles.

The Priest Review

Plot

When the trailer of the film has released, fans were curious about Mammootty's role in the movie and were excited to see him play the role of Father Benedict. Mammootty's never seen before avatar as a Priest created a thrill in the audience. The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads, "A priest and a police officer are trying to solve a set of mysterious suicides. As their investigation closes in, they discover another crime with even farther-reaching consequences."

Netizens react to The Priest

The Priest's release has been garnering positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. The audience share that the movie's release was worth the wait. The fans are impressed by Mammootty and Manju Warrier's performance in the film and claim that their acting looks impeccable and effortless. Fans were also excited to see Manju Warrier share the screen with the Malayalam superstar for the first time ever. Let us see what Twitterati have to say about Mammootty's latest movie:

Quality making from a debutant director Jofin T Chacko

Decent Bgm and songs. Rahul Raj

Well executed thrilling mood and bunch of suspenses — Machans Media ™ (@TrollMachans) March 11, 2021

#ThePriest Show Time



Pure Bliss To See All Roaring Together For A @mammukka Movie After A Long Time — Forum Reelz (@Forum_Reelz) March 11, 2021

He comes to show the light of light in the corridors of darkness



Let this be a great success & Best Wishes to Mega Star @mammukka sir and the entire team!!



Best Wishes From All @TheDeverakonda Fans!! — Rowdies Kerala™ (@Rowdieskerala) March 11, 2021

Mammootty's movies and other projects

The actor recently took to his Twitter space to announce the news with his fans by releasing a title poster of his next film titled Puzhu. He also revealed that Parvathy Thiruvothu will be the leading lady of the movie and will star alongside Mammootty. The movie will be helmed by first time director Ratheena and will be jointly banked under his son Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer films and CYN-CYL Celluloid. The release date of the film has not been announced yet.

The actor will also be seen in the movie titled The One. The actor released the official trailer of his next movie yesterday on March 10, on Twitter. The trailer has crossed more than 1 million views under 24 hours on YouTube.