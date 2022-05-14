South actor Ram Pothineni is all set to essay the role of a police officer in his forthcoming action-flick The Warriorr, also starring Krithi Shetty as the leading lady. The makers have recently released the teaser of the much-awaited film and netizens are already gushing over the same. The film will see Ram taking on the role of IPS Satya, while Aadhi Pinisetty will reportedly be the antagonist, Guru.

The Warriorr teaser out

The Warrior teaser gives a sneak peek at the film's story. Ram, who is seen playing a fearless cop DSP Satya, packs punches and throws kicks as he is dedicated to eliminating crime in the city. He will also be seen romantically involved with Krithi Shetty, who plays the actor's love interest in the forthcoming film. Aadhi, who plays the antagonist in the film, makes Satya's life upside down. Watch the teaser here:

The teaser sees Ram saying hard-hitting dialogues. Among those, one dialogue leaves a mark as Ram talks about Pan-India films, saying, "You must have seen pan-Indian films, but have you seen pan-Indian rowdies?"

Netizens impressed with The Warriorr teaser

Netizens were quick to react to the film's teaser and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "The story of South movie is absolutely tremendous. I really like the script that is written and the dialogues are very cool and the background music is very good," another fan wrote, "Big gift to ram Anna fan's.. I'm also a fan of Ram Pothineni the teaser is damn mass." One mentioned, "one of the best things about dude is that never takes credit for himself when he archives something . always respect us, the audience. and his team and he is always polite in of his video," and many even dropped hearts to the comment section.

More on The Warrior

The film is being bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasa Silver Screen, while Devi Sri Prasad has composed the film's music. It is a bilingual project simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil languages. Apart from Pothineni and Krithi Shetty, The Warriorr also stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda among others in pivotal roles.

Image: Twitter/@venkatsayz_RAPO/KrithiShettyFP