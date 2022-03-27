'The Warriorr': Ram Pothineni Starrer Gets Worldwide Release Date; Check Other Details

Telugu star Ram Pothineni will be seen in a fierce cop avatar in director N. Lingusamy's upcoming action film The Warriorr. After piquing fans' curiosity with the film's first look posters, makers have dropped its worldwide release date of July 2022. Along with the release date, Ram Pothineni shared an intense new poster from the film, where he can be seen sitting on a railway platform with a gun in his hand.

Apart from Pothineni, the film also stars Krithi Shetty, Aadhi Pinisetty and Akshara Gowda among others in pivotal roles, The film was unveiled in January this year.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Sunday, March 27, the Devadasu actor dropped the poster where he can be seen seated atop an exclusive box on the railway platform. He holds a gun in his wounded hand, and one can see a bunch of goons running on the track as the lead actor looks on. Alongside, he announced 14 July 2022 as the film's release date. He wrote,"#THEWARRIORR is coming to you on the 14th of JULY! Love.. #RAPO. (sic)" Take a look.

The film, which was tentatively titled RAPO19 will see Ram taking on the role of IPS Satya, while Aadhi Pinisetty will reportedly be the antagonist, Guru. The actor's first look was revealed in January this year, with the poster showcasing him clad in a police uniform with other cops surrounding him. On the other hand, Krithi Shetty's first look was dropped on this Valentine’s Day.

The film is being bankrolled by Srinivasa Chitturi under Srinivasa Silver Screen, while Devi Sri Prasad has composed the film's music. It is a bilingual project simultaneously shot in Telugu and Tamil languages.

On the work front, Pothineni has collaborated with filmmaker Boyapati Sreenu for a pan India project, tentatively titled RAPO20.

