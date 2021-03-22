'Thellavarithe Guruvaram' Cast: Take A Look At The Actors Of This Upcoming Movie

Thellavarithe Guruvaram is an upcoming Telugu romantic film that is slated to release in theatres on Saturday, March 27, 2021. The movie is directed by Manikanth Gelli, with music by Kaal Bhairava and cinematography by Suresh Ragutu. Read along and find out the cast of Thellavarithe Guruvaram.

A look at Thellavarithe Guruvaram Cast

Sri Simha

Sri Simha plays the lead male role in the upcoming movie. This marks his second lead role. Prior to his, he was seen in the movie Mathu Vadalara, playing the character of Babu Mohan, which marked his debut as a lead actor. The actor made his debut as a child artist in the 2007 movie Yamadonga, where he played the role of a young Raja, who’s adult version was played by Jr. NTR. He was also seen in the movie Maryada Ramanna as Obuleshu in 2010, and then in the 2012 movie Eega, where he played the role of Bindu’s colleague.

Chitra Shukla

Thellavarithe Guruvaram cast also includes Chitra Shukla playing the female lead character in it. The actor made her debut in the movie Maa Abbayi with the actor Sree Vishnu, which also marked her debut in a lead role. She got the role after the makers of the movie saw her work in a song from the movie Nenu Sailaja.

Followed by this, the actor featured in the movies Rangula Ratnam and Silly Fellows, opposite the actors Raj Tarun and Allari Naresh, respectively. She will also be seen in the movies Kaadal, which is a love story set back in 2004 and also the movie Naa Naa, which marks her Tamil debut and she will be starring with the actor Sasikumar.

Misha Narang

The actor is set to make her Telugu debut with the upcoming Manikanth Gelli directorial. Narang will also be seen in the movie Missing - Search vs Revenge which has been wrapped up recently. In a recent interview with Telangana Today, the actor said that she feels blessed to make her debut in the Telugu film industry with banners as big as Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and Loukya Entertainments. Talking about Thellavarithe Guruvaram in the interview, Misha said that it is a fun movie that revolves around a wedding event.