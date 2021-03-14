Times When Ram Charan Shared Glimpses Of Him With Some Legendary Cine Artists; See Pics

Indian actor Ram Charan is popularly known for his work in Telugu-language films and is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema. The actor has been featured in Forbes India's Celebrities 100 list since 2013. The 35-year-old has worked in several films including Yevadu, Magadheera, Dhruva, Zanjeer, Racha, and Rangasthalam. The actor has often shared pictures with several legendary artists of the Indian cinema through his social media. Here are some of Ram Charan's photos with legendary cinema artists of India.

Ram Charan's photos with legendary artists

Chiranjeevi

Indian film actor and former politician, Chiranjeevi is the father of Ram Charan. The 65-year-old is known for his break dancing skills and has worked in over 150 feature films in his career. The actor also served as the Minister of State for the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India for two years. The actor will soon be sharing the big-screen with his son Ram Charan in the upcoming film Acharya. Ram Charan often shares pictures with his father through his Instagram handle.

S.S. Rajamouli

The award-winning director of Indian cinema, S. S. Rajamouli was also honoured with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, in 2016. The director has given record-breaking movies to the Indian cinema including Bahubali: The Beginning and Bahubali 2: The Conclusion. Ram Charan, who is recently working with Rajamouli for an upcoming film RRR took to his Instagram to share a picture with his 'mentor' Rajamouli on his birthday.

Amitabh Bachchan

Ram Charan posed with Indian film actor, Amitabh Bachchan and shared a picture on the National Award-winning actor's birthday in 2019. Amitabh Bachchan is the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2019 and is regarded as one of the greatest and most influential personalities of India. The caption of Ram Charan's Instagram post read, "Wishing the legend of Indian cinema, @amitabhbachchan Ji a very happy birthday!!"

Brahmanandam

Ram Charan took to his Twitter handle to share a picture with Padma Shri and National Award winner Kanneganti Brahmanandam on his birthday. Actor, comedian, and director, Brahmanandam is known for his works in Telugu-cinema. The 65-year-old holds the Guinness World Record for the most screen credits for a living actor as he has appeared in over 1,000 films in his career.

Wishing our king of comedy and most loved Padma Shri. Brahmanandam Uncle a Very Happy Birthday !!

#HBDBrahmanandam pic.twitter.com/bd21O2c7fx — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) February 1, 2021

