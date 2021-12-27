Tovino Thomas Gives Fans 'flying Lessons' With Impressive Video, Watch

Tovino Thomas is currently basking in the success of his latest release, Minnal Murali, which got its digital release via online streaming platform Netflix. The actor took to his social media account on Monday and showcased an all-new trick he picked up and included it in his workout routine. The actor gave his fans and followers 'flying lessons' through his impressive video online.

Tovino Thomas teaches fans to fly in new videos online

The actor headed to his Instagram account on Monday and shared a workout video with an all-new superhero touch. He was seen going a push-up and suddenly flaunted a superhero pose in the air, and the video switched to slow motion, giving the clip a more authentic feel. He captioned the video, "Flying lessons 101. Murali learning some new moves for next mission! @alithefitnesscoach." Several fans took to the comments section of the post and hailed the actor for his skill and also for his work in his recent release.

Watch Tovino Thomas' video here

Tovino Thomas' superhero film released on Netflix n December 24 in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English. In a recent chat with ANI, the Mayanadhi actor mentioned that the film would be the 'biggest' one of his careers and said, "Minnal Murali will be the biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved. That budget was essential to making this movie because, for a movie that's two hours and a few minutes long, we shot for 110 days and packed up on the 111th day. So if we have shot for 110 days, one can understand how much content would be there. Getting a team that was 100% committed to bringing out the best from what we had on paper, was one of the biggest blessings we had."

Based on the life of a tailor who is struck by lightning and gains superpowers, the actor then told PTI that he wished to be part of a superhero film that audiences across the world could watch and enjoy. He also mentioned that he imagined his parents watching the film and wanted it to be a universal one. The actor also stated what keeps the film's hero 'grounded' as he said, "We have not copied the Hollywood superheroes films as the film is happening in Karakulam (a locality in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala) and we don't have skyscrapers. He wears a dhoti, chappals, etc."

Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas