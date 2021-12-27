Is 'Minnal Murali' 2 Official? When Will The Sequel To Tovino Thomas Starrer Release?

The latest and first Malayalam superhero film, Minnal Murali, is currently doing great on the OTT giant Netflix. The film stars Tovino Thomas and has received mixed reactions from critics. However, the movie is enjoying a successful OTT run so far and is also trending in the number one spot in India. While fans are sharing their views about the movie via social media, they are also demanding a sequel to the superhero movie. Moreover, Tovino Thomas himself recently hinted at part two to his Minnal Murali.

Starring Tovino Thomas, this eponymous superhero film's plot revolves around a man named Jaison, a tailor by profession, who aspires to migrate to the US. But, his fate has something else planned for him as in an interesting event, Jaison and a fellow villager Selvan both get hit by a bolt of lightning on Christmas eve and leave them charged with superpowers. The movie further unfolds their escapades with these newfound abilities followed by a battle. As the movie itself was more of an introduction to the Tovino Thomas' superhero avatar, it definitely calls for a sequel. Tovino Thomas recently almost confirmed the movie's sequel while talking about being more disciplined towards his lifestyle and diet.

In a brief chat with OTT Play, Tovino Thomas talked about how Minnal Murali changed his entire life as he was required to build his physique for his superhero avatar. The actor mentioned from the very beginning, the time he started working out for the film, his lifestyle and diet changed. He later confirmed Minnal Murali 2 as he shared he needs to be in shape and is looking forward to the next part.

Minnal Murali 2 cast and release date

The filmmakers have not officially confirmed releasing a sequel to Minnal Murali to date. However, as per Tovino Thomas' statement, the makers might begin working on the sequel soon. It can be therefore speculated that a majority of its cast will reprise their respective roles. However, much like any other superhero film, the sequel might see a new villain that Minnal Murali has to battle against in the sequel. The release date of the Netflix film is not confirmed yet, but, the makers might go for another Christmas release next year.

Image: Instagram/@minnalmuraliofficial