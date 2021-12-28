Tovino Thomas On Bollywood Remaking South Films: 'people Should Watch Original Content'

Tovino Thomas' latest actioner Minnal Murali saw him make his way into audience's hearts as a superhero, whose newfound powers make him venture on intriguing escapades. With the film garnering praises from all corners, rumours about its Hindi remake have also recently surfaced. However, the actor believes that Bollywood, with its wide expanse of original content, doesn't need to remake South movies.

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Tovino said that he believes people should consume the 'original content'. He stated that movies can be just dubbed in order for more people to watch them rather than producing remakes.

Tovino Thomas on South movies being remade in Hindi

Minnal Murali director Basil Joseph also shared his views on the topic, noting that OTT platforms and universal distributors have enabled regional movies to reach everywhere rather than just being remade. Giving a nod to Basil, Tovino mentioned that once a film reaches a wider audience, there's no point in a remake. He gave examples of projects like Joji, Virus and Kumbalangi Nights who made a mark despite their remakes.

Meanwhile, Tovino's latest release Minnal Murali revolves around a man named Jaison, a tailor who aspires to migrate to the USA. In an interesting turn of events, Jaison and his friend Selvan are hit by a bolt of lightning on Christmas eve, leaving them charged with superpowers. The movie entrails their escapades with these newfound abilities.

Apart from Thomas, the film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese playing pivotal roles. In a recent interview with ANI, the actor stated that the film would be the 'biggest' one in his career. "Minnal Murali will be the biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved. That budget was essential to making this movie because, for a movie that's two hours and a few minutes long, we shot for 110 days and packed up on the 111th day", he said.

He will now be seen in a thriller film titled Naaradan, which also stars Anna Ben in a pivotal role. Directed by Aashiq Abu, the film is slated for a January 2022 release.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TOVINOTHOMAS)