Tovino Thomas Open To Idea Of Making Debut In Bollywood, Calls The Film Industry 'blessed'

Tovino Thomas' superhero movie Minnal Murali was released earlier this week on Netflix and received positive responses from critics and the audience. The film marked the first superhero movie produced by the Malayalam film industry and was delayed several times during the pandemic. Thomas is basking in the success of his superhero flick opened about making his debut in Bollywood and said that he was open to the idea.

Tovino Thomas talks about making debut in Bollywood

With top South Indian stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Sethupathi and several others making their way into Hindi cinema, actor Tovino Thomas also discussed his plans to enter Bollywood. Following the success of his movie Minnal Murali, Tovino Thomas in an interview with PTI said that he was open to the idea of entering Bollywood given that the character demanded an actor like him.

He said, "Bollywood industry is blessed with amazing filmmakers but the character should demand an actor like me only then I will do it." The actor was reportedly offered a role in Amir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha but turned it down and the role eventually went to Naga Chaitanya.

Talking about the same, Tovino Thomas said, "I got one offer for a very big film but I had to say no because I was in the middle of shooting for Minnal Murali. I don’t regret it but I do have a sense of disappointment as I had to say no to it because I had no other option. Even though I wanted to do it, I am glad I didn’t compromise on Minnal Murali."

More about 'Minnal Murali'

Minnal Murali skipped its theatrical release and premiered directly on Netflix on December 24. In the movie, Tovino plays the role of a tailor who gains superpowers after being struck by lightning. The movie chronicles his journey as he transforms into the superhero that his village needs and fights unexpected foes. Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese in pivotal roles. In an interview with ANI, Tovino called the superhero flick, "The biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved."

(Image: Instagram/@tovinothomas)