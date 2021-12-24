Last Updated:

'Minnal Murali' Twitter Review: Netizens Call The Superhero Actioner 'a Must Watch'

As Tovino Thomas' superhero actioner 'Minnal Murali' released today, netizens poured in raving reviews for the Basil Joseph directorial. Take a look.

Tovino Thomas' latest actioner Minnal Murali has just provided fans with him in a superhero avatar. Starring Tovino as the eponymous superhero Minnal Murali, the film revolves around a man named Jaison, a tailor who aspires to migrate to the USA. In an interesting turn of events, Jaison and his friend Selvan are hit by a bolt of lightning on Christmas eve, leaving them charged with superpowers. The movie entrails their escapades with these newfound abilities. 

Earlier slated for a theatrical release, the film took the digital route and premiered on Netflix today. Netizens were quick enough to binge-watch the film and pour in their raving reviews, deeming it a blockbuster. From Tovino's action-packed avatar, director Basil Joseph's expertise, gripping storyline, fans have been lauding everything the film has to offer. 

Minnal Murali Twitter Review

Many Twitteratis have called the film a wholesome entertainer, which perfectly encapsulates the rural nativity of Kerala. Others were elated to finally have a Malayali superhero film and urged others to watch it at first. "Probably the best malayalam flick worth for Netflix subscription. To all malayalees out there! this is must watch movie. Finally a super hero movie in Malayalam industry.", one wrote. 

Another user quipped that the film had a decent screenplay with good performances and background score. They noted that 'Mollywood' should be proud to produce such movies. While many have also been showering praises on Guru Somasundaram, noting that he turned out to be a superb villain. Take a look. 

In a recent interview with ANI, Tovino said "Minnal Murali will be the biggest movie of my career considering the scale of the movie and the budget involved." Apart from Tovino Thomas, the film also features Harisree Ashokan and Aju Varghese playing pivotal roles. 

