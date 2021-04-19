Tovino Thomas Recalls His Paragliding Days, Fans Love His Video Of 'flying' In Kerala

Kala star Tovino Thomas is missing the clear blue skies and the days when he could "fly" freely. The actor recently took to his Instagram handle to share a calming video of himself gliding above green valleys and forests as the Coldplay song Fly on (O) played in the background. Tovino filmed the video of himself paragliding in Vagamon, Kerala. A blue sky with sun rays peaking through the clouds, green hills and a smiling Tovino Thomas made the video a calming experience. Tovino was seen preparing for paragliding and enjoying the activity throughout the video. The throwback post ended with the actor gleaming with pride and happiness.

The video posted on April 20, 2021, received tons of love from Tovino Thomas' fans. They dropped fire and hearts emojis showing their love for the video and their favourite actor. The video was watched more than 344,000 times by his fans. See fans' reactions below.

Recently, Tovino tested positive for coronavirus. He shared the news with fans on his Instagram handle and gave them an update on his health. Thomas was asymptomatic and had gone under isolation immediately. The actor let his fans know that he would be in quarantine and that he was doing well. He said he would be missing being in action and would be back to entertain them all, shortly.

Thomas, who had already been seen in Kala earlier this year, will be expecting 6 more stories later in 2021. He has completed shooting for Kurup, Minnal Murali, Kaanekkaane, Vazhakku, and Naaradan. These movies are currently under post-production. Tovino Thomas plays a supporting role as Chacko in Kurup. Kurup is expected to release on May 28, 2021. The movie also stars Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko and many others. Minnal Murali, helmed by Basil Joseph, the actor will be seen in a double role as Jason and Minnal Murali. Aju Varghese, Harishree Ashokan and others too are a part of the movie, which is bankrolled by Weekend Blockbusters.

