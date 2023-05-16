Tovino Thomas Starrer 2018 Everyone Is A Hero Crosses Rs 100 Cr Mark At BO In Record Time

Mollywood film 2018: Everyone is a Hero has achieved a big milestone in Malayalam cinema. The Tovino Thomas-starrer has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark fastest. The film has also been enjoying a dream run at the domestic box office having clocked in big numbers within Kerala as well.

2018: Everyone is a Hero wins big at the box office

The Malayalam film was released on May 5 this year and has achieved quite a few milestones in its barely 10-day long run at the box office so far. The Jude Anthany Joseph directorial has raked collected Rs 5.18 crore from the Kerala box office alone, which in itself has broken a Mollywood industry record. The film's worldwide collections stand at Rs 80 crore. The total box office collections of the film are at a Rs 100 crore and counting, which has made it the fastest Mollywood film to enter the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

What is film 2018: Everyone is a Hero about?

The film which is currently breaking existing and making new box office records is essentially a survival-thriller. The film is modelled on the disastrous 2018 Kerala floods. The film is being considered an essential piece of Mollywood cinema using art to depict the actual horrors the state of Kerala faced under the natural calamity.

More on the film

Directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, the film features an ensemble cast with names like Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchako Boban, Lal, Narain, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Aparna Balamurali among others. 2018: Everyone is a Hero is produced by Venu Kunnappilly, C K Padma Kumar and Anto Joseph under Kavya Film Company and PK Prime Productions. Mohandas has done the production design and art direction, with Akhil George stepping in for DOP and Chaman Chacko doing the editing. The team is currently working on releasing the dubbed Telugu version of the film as well which will be released soon.