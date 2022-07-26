Tovino Thomas To Collaborate With Krithi Shetty For 'Ajayante Randam Moshanam'; Deets Here

Minnal Murali hitmaker Tovino Thomas is all set to work with debutante director Jithin Lal for an upcoming Malayalam period film titled Ajayante Randam Moshanam. The film, which has been scripted by Sujith Nambiar, will reportedly span across three time periods - 1900, 1950, and 1990 with Tovino playing different characters - Maniyan, Ajayan, and Kunjikelu in each of them,

Latest reports about the project suggest that Krithi Shetty is 'almost onboard' to play the female lead opposite Thomas as she really liked the screenplay. According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said that she'll most likely sign the film, following which the makers will release an official announcement soon.

Tovino Thomas to collaborate with Krithi Shetty for Ajayante Randam Moshanam

The insider mentioned that the deal hasn't come to fruition yet due to Krithi's busy schedule, adding that things will be official as soon as she signs the film. "Krithi has taken the narration and is almost on board for the film. She really liked the script but due to her busy schedule and other work commitments, Krithi is taking her time to sign the deal. An official announcement shall be made soon if everything materialises," the source mentioned.

Further spilling details on Ajayante Randam Moshanam, the source said that its shoot will kickstart sometime in August and will be of a 'grand scale'. "The makers are planning to kickstart Tovino Thomas' Ajayante Randam Moshanam in August. The film is being planned on a grand scale," the insider stated.

The film's music has been composed by Dhibu Ninan Thomas, while its technical team is being put together at present. Ajayante Randam Moshanam will also be released in other south Indian languages and Hindi.

Krithi Shetty to star alongside Suriya in Vanangaan

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Krithi spilt beans on working with superstar Suriya in Vanangaan. Recalling the first time she met the Jai Bhim star, Shetty mentioned, "Suriya sir, I heard too many nice stories about him but after I met him, I realised he is beyond perfection. The way he treats people, I think everybody should aspire to be like him."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TOVINOTHOMAS/ @KIRTHI.SHETTY_OFFICIAL)