'Vaashi' Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Tovino Thomas-Keerthy Suresh's Chemistry In Film

One of the highly-anticipated Malayalam films, Vaashi, hit the theatres on June 17. In the film, two lawyers, Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh lock horns in the courtroom in order to win a critical case. Netizens are already loving the lead duo's chemistry, terming it as a 'fine and satisfying' courtroom drama. Here are the first reactions to Vaashi:

Vaashi Twitter Review

A netizen took to his Twitter account and tweeted, "Looks Like Another Engaging Court Room Film #TovinoThomas Looks Classy #KeerthySuresh Looking Good As Well (sic)". A Twitter user wrote, "Good Attempt A Fine & Satisfying Court Room Drama Worth For Watch Nicely Written, Made, & Delivered Tail End Deserves An Applause (sic)".

A fan tweeted, "Positive review from Kairam Vaashi sir #Robertt sure-shot Blockbuster". Other reactions included, "#Vaashi A different kinda Court room Drama. Well Scripted & Shoted Good performance by Both @ttovino @KeerthyOfficial Cinematography & Music was good Duration is the Big plus, No lags Btw (sic)".

Netizens even hailed Tovino Thomas's onscreen chemistry with Keerthy Suresh as one wrote, "I found Tovino's onscreen chemistry with Keerthy much better than the one he had with all his other female leads so far, and it helps #Vaashi to a considerable extent. (sic)" A user hailed Tovino's performance in the film as he tweeted, "Personally I was impressed by @ttovino performance in his recent outing #Vaashi This guy could do decent stuff even without the company of mass and muscles #Vaashi #TovinoThomas the subtle art of comeback ( from #Naradhan and #DearFriend to #Vaashi ) (sic)"

I found Tovino's onscreen chemistry with Keerthy much better than the one he had with all his other female leads so far, and it helps #Vaashi to a considerable extent. pic.twitter.com/tRHNe8waIV — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) June 17, 2022

The movie has been directed by Vishnu Raghav, who is also one of the writers of the movie alongside Janiz Chacko Simon. Kottayam Ramesh and Maya Vishwanath are the other members of the cast.