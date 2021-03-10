'Trip' Tamil Movie Review: 'First Half Commercial, Second Complete Thriller' Say Netizens

The Tamil movie Trip is an amalgamation of science and fiction. The film released on February 5, 2021, and is written and directed by Dennis Manjunath. The plot of the film revolves around three of its main characters Lidi, Azhagan, and Amuthan. Since the film has released, it has been garnering reviews and comments. Here's the Trip Tamil movie review and how the movie has done according to Twitter.

Trip Tamil movie review

The film, since its release, has been garnering applause from the audience for its plot, action, and dialogues. The film cast Sunainaa, Yogi Babu, and Karunakaran in the lead roles. Dialogue delivery of the actors, especially Yogi Babu is receiving praises from the viewers. Moreover, one of the scenes involving Sunainaa's sequence with an American Pit Bull Terrier is also receiving much appreciation. The film also cast Praveen Kumar and Rajendra in supporting roles. Since the movie was released in February, it has been receiving praises on Twitter.

Image Source: A still from the movie

A Twitter user wrote that the movie was a perfect entertainer. He further described that the first half of the movie was purely commercial while the second half was a complete thriller. Also, the Twitter user appreciated the actors of the film and called it a 'family entertainer.'

Another Twitter user described the Trip movie as a 'horror-thriller laced with humour'. He further wrote that Yogi Babu and Karunakaran stole the frames with their comic-counters and encounters. The user also mentioned the production house as well as the director of the film.

What's the plot of the Trip movie

The movie Trip was reportedly shot in the dense Talakona forest and Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu. The plot of the film revolves around three of its main characters. A group of friends including Lidi played by Sunainaa and Vikram played by Praveen Kumar goes on a trip in a dense forest. They meet two strangers Azhagan played by Yogi Babu and Amuthan played by Karunakaran and misunderstand them to be serial killers. The IMDb rating of the film is currently is 7.5 out of 10.

Promo Image Source: A still from the Trip movie

