Trisha Krishnan Opted Out Of Thalapathy Vijay’s 'Leo'? Here's What We Know

Trisha Krishnan who recently started filming for Vijay-starrer Leo in Kashmir, made headlines after rumours of the actor walking out of the project started making rounds on the Internet. The report featured a picture of Trisha at the Chennai airport and stated that she left the shoot because of disagreements with the director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

Now, Trisha's mother has cleared the air regarding fake news. According to a report by Pinkvilla, the actress' mother said that she is still in Kashmir and is busy filming for her parts. Several reports also claimed that Trisha Krishnan became ill while on the Leo set and had to leave to go home because of the severe weather in Kashmir. However, her mother has also stated that these rumours are completely false.

Leo, that was formerly known as Thalapathy 67, is a highly anticipated gangster movie. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan will be reuniting for the fifth time in the film. The actors has previously worked together in blockbusters like Ghilli, Thirupaachi, Aathi, and Kuruvi.

In addition to Vijay and Trisha, the film also marks the Tamil debut of veteran Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist. Arjun Sarja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Gautham Menon have also been announced to be a part of the movie.

Backed by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio, Leo is currently in the works and will release on October 19. The dynamic duo of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj previously worked together on Master, which turned out to be a blockbuster.