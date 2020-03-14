Trisha Krishnan Opts Out Of Chiranjeevi's Telugu Film 'Acharya' Over Creative Differences

Actor Trisha on Friday announced that she has opted out of Chiranjeevi's upcoming Telugu film "Acharya" over creative differences.

The 36-year-old actor took to Twitter to confirm she's no longer a part of the project.

"Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir's film. Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences- hope to see you soon in an exciting project," she tweeted.

It's been four years since Trisha worked in a Telugu film. Her last Telugu outing was the 2016 horror thriller "Nayaki".

Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences,I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film.Wishing the team https://t.co/sfaMfRrWmT my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project. — Trish (@trishtrashers) March 13, 2020

"Acharya", which is being directed by Koratala Siva, was supposed to mark Trisha's reunion with Chiranjeevi after a decade. They had previously worked together in Telugu film "Stalin", which was directed by A R Murugadoss. The makers are trying to rope in actor Mahesh Babu to play an extended cameo in the film which has music by Mani Sharma. Recently, Regina Cassandra was roped in for a special appearance in a celebration song.

The movie reportedly revolves around a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations.

To be produced by Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Chiranjeevi and Koratala Siva. The budget of the film is said to be at Rs 140 crore.

Trisha's other project

Jeetu Joseph is all set to direct his next film Ram which will be a thriller. It was previously revealed that Ram movie will feature megastar Mohanlal. Now, it is revealed that Trisha Krishnan has also joined the cast of Ram movie. This will be Trisha's second outing in the Malayalam film industry after the success of 2018's romantic-comedy film Hey Jude. Trisha took to her Twitter account and shared the news of her joining the cast of Ram movie with her fans

Just chillin amidst one of India’s finest filmakers and the legendary superstar himself 😎⭐️

Blessed to be working with the best!#ram #jeethusir #mohanlalsir pic.twitter.com/tJaTB29ZCN — Trish (@trishtrashers) January 30, 2020

(With PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.