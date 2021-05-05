Trisha Krishnan prays For People's Safety In Her 'thank You' Note On Birthday Amid COVID

Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday, May 4. Her fans sent loads of love by sending best wishes to the birthday girl on social media. However, the star was not psyched about her birthday given the heartbreaking times of the pandemic. Trisha penned a thank you note for her fans a day after her birthday and prayed for the healing and safety of people.

Trisha Krishnan prays for people's safety in her Birthday note

Trisha Krishnan thanked her followers who took their time to send her wishes amidst heartbreaking times of pandemic. Her Instagram post read, "Amidst these terribly distressing and heartbreaking times the world and especially our country is going through, I would like to say thank you to each and every one of you who took the time out to send me your love and wishes on my birthday." She continued, "As always I am overwhelmed and hope we can connect and celebrate when the world goes back to normal. Until then, let's do our bit, stay safe and I send out a little prayer of healing and strength to anyone who needs it. Love, Trish."

A sneak peek into Trisha Krishnan's Instagram

Trisha Krishnan has a huge fanbase in South India, however, she is not much active on social media. Her last post was four months ago in January, in which she had added a photo of her selfie with the date '26/01.21' inscribed on it. She was seen smiling with eyes closed and had let her hair down showing off her long curls. She wrote in the caption "Blessed". Just a week before that she had added a car selfie of her in which we could see hair straight as she posed in a white Kurti.

A look at Trisha Krishnan's movies

Trisha Krishnan debuted in Telugu cinema with M S Raju's romance-action film Varsham in 2004, which turned her into an overnight sensation. Critics lauded her middle-class girl turned into film star character 'Sailaja' and she went on to win Filmfare Award for Best Telugu Actress in the Lead Role. She later starred in successful films like Saamy, Ghilli, Aaru, Abhiyum Naanum, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya, Kodi, '96, and many more. On the work front, she will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyen Selvan starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Chiyaan, Vikram, among others.

IMAGE: TRISHA KRISHNAN'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.