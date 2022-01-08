Trisha Krishnan Reveals Contracting COVID-19 Before New Year; Shares Health Update

Amid the exponentially increasing COVID-19 cases, South actor Trisha Krishnan revealed that she caught the virus a 'little before the New Year' and further called her experience 'harrowing'. Issuing a statement via social media, Trisha also updated fans about her health, writing, "I’m recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations".

She went on to thank her family and friends for supporting her in the midst of this turmoil. Trisha is the latest addition to the trail of celebrities coming under the radar of COVID-19. Mahesh Babu, Mimi Chakraborty, Sumona Chakravarti, John Abraham, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta and Nora Fatehi among others also recently tested positive for the virus.

Trisha Krishnan opens up about her COVID-19 diagnosis

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Khatta Meetha actor wrote, "Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it."

Further talking about her health and urging everyone to adhere to the COVID safely protocol, she wrote, "I’m recovering and feel better today thanks to my vaccinations. I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hoping to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers."

Weeks before, Trisha completed 19 years in the entertainment industry. She made her debut in the Tamil romantic drama Mounam Pesiyadhe opposite Suriya, post which she worked in a myriad of films across southern languages and even made a foray into Bollywood.

Marking the occasion, Trisha shared a glimpse of her cutting a cake and wrote, "A wise man once said, 'Get a job you don’t need a vacation from'. And so I did. And I’m still vacationing. For those who’ve been with me on this journey, I’m never letting you go and I am today because of you all. Beyond thankful for the best 19 years of my life."

On the work front, she will be seen alongside Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi and Jayam Ravi, in Mani Ratnam's upcoming historical drama Ponniyin Selvan. The first part of the magnum opus is slated to come out in 2022.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TRISHAKRISHNAN)