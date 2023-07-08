Trisha To Collaborate With Malayalam Star Tovino Thomas For Identity?

Trisha is currently working with Thalapathy Vijay in Leo. Meanwhile, the actress already has another project lined up for her. According to reports, Trisha will be joining Tovino Thomas for a Malayalam movie. If true, this will be Trisha’s third Malayalam project. She previously made her Malayalam debut with the 2018 film, Hey Jude. Her second film in the language is titled Raam. It will be released later this year.

The Newsmakers

Trisha and Tovino Thomas have been making headlines since the reports of the two stars working together surfaced online on Friday. Reportedly, the actress will be a part of Tovino’s next Identity. Trisha was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. She also has films like Leo and Raam in her kitty. Tovino, on the other hand, recently wrapped filming of Anveshippin Kandethum. He has already started filming for Lal Jr’s Nadikar Thilakam.

Who’s saying what?

According to 123 Telugu.com, Trisha has been casted in Tovino Thomas starrer Identity. The directing team of Akhil Paul and Anas Khan will be headlining the movie. They previously worked with Tovino in the 2020 film Forensic. Identity is being co-financed by Raju Mallya and Century Kochumon under the banner of Ragam Movies. Christopher Kanagaraj, a film industry expert, also confirmed the news to be true. He tweeted, “Tovino Thomas & Trisha in #Identity (Malayalam). From “Forensic” Team.”

(Screengrab of Christopher Kanagaraj's tweet)

Meanwhile…

Identity is being touted as a big-budget action thriller that would be extensively filmed in the cities of Ernakulam, Bengaluru, Mauritius, and Coimbatore. The film will reportedly have a pan-India release, and Akhil George will handle the cinematography. The 'Identity' editing department will be under the direction of Chaman Chakko.