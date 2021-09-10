'Tughlaq Durbar' Review: Here Is What Fans Have To Say About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer

Tughlaq Durbar is a Tamil political drama that was released on September 10 on Sun TV. The film marks Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan’s directorial debut and will stream on Netflix on September 11. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiban, and Raashi Khanna in lead roles and has been receiving heaps of praise and love online from fans.

Here’s what fans have to say about Tughlaq Durbar starring Vijay Sethupathi

A Twitter user gave the film a 3.5/5 rating while speaking about it. The user called the film a ‘fun comedy’ that plays out with the backdrop of local politics. The individual also wrote specific comments for each actor. The tweet read, “@VijaySethuOffl is perfect as the new age "Amavaasai" who grows up in the political ranks. @rparthiepan is fantastic. @RaashiiKhanna_ makes a good impression.”

#TughlaqDurbar [3.5/5] : A fun comedy with local politics as the backdrop..



A fantasy element in play..@VijaySethuOffl is perfect as the new age "Amavaasai" who grows up in the political ranks.. @rparthiepan is fantastic..@RaashiiKhanna_ makes a good impression.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) September 9, 2021

Another viewer called Tughlaq Durbar a ‘wholesome entertainer’. The netizen referred to the Vijay Sethupathi starrer as ‘one of best political satire movies from Kollywood.” They also mentioned that Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan was a director to watch out for.

#TughlaqDurbar a wholesome entertainer with a trademark #Vijaysethupathi comic and counters..

Will go down has one of best political satire movie from #Kollywood

Debut director Delhi prasad a director to watch out..

Yet another hit product for @7screenstudio#Blockbuster pic.twitter.com/b8Aa0AIJsi — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) September 6, 2021

An individual also took to Twitter to mention that Tughlaq Durbar has an ‘interesting story and engaging screenplay. The screenplay and dialogues in the film were all thanks to Balaji Tharaneetharan. The individual also called the film a ‘big miss’ for theatres, as the film will not hit the big screen, but will stream online via Netflix from September 11 onwards.

Watched #TughlaqDurbar movie spl show#VijaySethupathi's one man show after long time



Interesting story, engaging screenplay

Parthiban & Karnakaran 👌🏼



Intervel scene VJS 🔥🔥



Best debut from Director @DDeenadayaln

Another hit from @7screenstudio 👍🏻👍🏻

Big miss for theatres.. pic.twitter.com/GNXenJPw7y — Karthik Ravivarma (@Karthikravivarm) September 6, 2021

A netizen also headed to Twitter to write about how the all-new film sets itself apart from other political films in the industry. He wrote, “Films with political backdrops usually land many bad notes, but this one spins an interesting new shape on the usual story of a man climbing up the ladder.” They also referred to the music composer, Govind Vasantha’s work as ‘electrifying’.

#TughlaqDurbar: Films with political backdrops usually land many bad notes, but this one spins an interesting new shape on the usual story of a man climbing up the ladder. The presence of Parthiban is a plus, and Govind Vasantha’s work is ELECTRIFYING! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) September 9, 2021

Another fan mentioned that they would not be surprised if Vijay Sethupathi got his hands on a National Award for his work in his most recent film. The user also complimented Raashi Khanna for playing her part well. They also mentioned that the script and dialogues were brilliant.

@VijaySethuOffl delivers a kickass performance in #TughlaqDurbar 's 1st half as the two-faced singam! Won't be surprised if he wins a National Award for this one! @RaashiiKhanna_ is just gorgeous & lives the part! @Balajitharaneetharan's dialogues & @DDeenadayaln score big! pic.twitter.com/3ZBcDx2PPs — Manigandan K R (@cineobserver) September 9, 2021

A Twitter user applauded the film for its unique screenplay. They also mentioned that it would make for a great viewing experience if it had been released theatrically. They wrote, “Could have been a very good enjoyable experience to watch such movies in theatres with 100's of people around laughing and clapping.”

#TughlaqDurbar is a kind of modern day Amaidhi Padai, but the standout will be d uniqueness in screenplay by debut director @DDeenadayaln 👏👏

Could have been a very good enjoyable experience to watch such movies in theatres with 100's of people around laughing and clapping.. https://t.co/ML0drJkqF4 — Naganathan (@Nn84Naganatha) September 7, 2021

