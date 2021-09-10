Last Updated:

'Tughlaq Durbar' Review: Here Is What Fans Have To Say About Vijay Sethupathi Starrer

Vijay Sethupathi’s political drama was released on September 10 and here’s what fans had to say about it. The film also starred Parthiban and Raashi Khanna.

Tughlaq Darbar

Tughlaq Durbar is a Tamil political drama that was released on September 10 on Sun TV. The film marks Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan’s directorial debut and will stream on Netflix on September 11. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiban, and Raashi Khanna in lead roles and has been receiving heaps of praise and love online from fans.

Here’s what fans have to say about Tughlaq Durbar starring Vijay Sethupathi

A Twitter user gave the film a 3.5/5 rating while speaking about it. The user called the film a ‘fun comedy’ that plays out with the backdrop of local politics. The individual also wrote specific comments for each actor. The tweet read, “@VijaySethuOffl is perfect as the new age "Amavaasai" who grows up in the political ranks. @rparthiepan is fantastic. @RaashiiKhanna_ makes a good impression.”

Another viewer called Tughlaq Durbar a ‘wholesome entertainer’. The netizen referred to the Vijay Sethupathi starrer as ‘one of best political satire movies from Kollywood.” They also mentioned that Delhi Prasad Deenadayalan was a director to watch out for.

An individual also took to Twitter to mention that Tughlaq Durbar has an ‘interesting story and engaging screenplay. The screenplay and dialogues in the film were all thanks to Balaji Tharaneetharan. The individual also called the film a ‘big miss’ for theatres, as the film will not hit the big screen, but will stream online via Netflix from September 11 onwards.

A netizen also headed to Twitter to write about how the all-new film sets itself apart from other political films in the industry. He wrote, “Films with political backdrops usually land many bad notes, but this one spins an interesting new shape on the usual story of a man climbing up the ladder.” They also referred to the music composer, Govind Vasantha’s work as ‘electrifying’.

Another fan mentioned that they would not be surprised if Vijay Sethupathi got his hands on a National Award for his work in his most recent film. The user also complimented Raashi Khanna for playing her part well. They also mentioned that the script and dialogues were brilliant.

A Twitter user applauded the film for its unique screenplay. They also mentioned that it would make for a great viewing experience if it had been released theatrically. They wrote, “Could have been a very good enjoyable experience to watch such movies in theatres with 100's of people around laughing and clapping.”

