Ustaad Bhagat Singh Star Pawan Kalyan Embraces New Look For Film, Leaves Fan Stunned

Quick links:
Image: @pawankalyan.k/Instagram
Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The photos from the set of the film have been doing the rounds on social media. The photos offer a glimpse of the actor's look from the film.
In the film, Pawan will be essaying the role of a police officer. In one of the viral photos, he can be seen wearing a burgundy polo t-shirt teamed with grey pants and black boots. He is seen sporting long hair while posing with his fan. In another photo, he is seen in a grey short kurta teamed with brown pants. Take a look at the tweets below:
One More Snap 🫰😉 🤩#UstadBhagatSingh @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/ZxjnQNvFws— Pawankalyan FC™ (@Legend_PSPK) April 12, 2023
Today ACP Bhagat Singh Looks 🛐😍#UstaadBhagatSingh on Sets 🤩 @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/V820ssqXem— Pawankalyan FC™ (@Legend_PSPK) April 12, 2023
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Looks ❤️🔥⚡#UstaadBhagatSingh | @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/J1l1refMVm— Nizam PawanKalyan FC™ (@NizamPKFC) April 11, 2023
One More Snap From the Sets of #UBS 😍#UstaadBhagatSingh @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/r4crNTCSqk— Pawankalyan FC™ (@Legend_PSPK) April 12, 2023
The new look of the actor has left fans stunned. A user wrote, "Classy police officer Pawan Kalyan." Another one penned, "Our very own GOD King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh #PawanKalyan. "
Ustaad Bhagat Singh Looks ❤️🔥⚡#UstaadBhagatSingh | @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/J1l1refMVm— Nizam PawanKalyan FC™ (@NizamPKFC) April 11, 2023
Ustaad Bhagat Singh masss GOD KING 👑🛐🛐🛐🛐📸📸📸 💥💥#UstaadBhagatSingh | @PawanKalyan pic.twitter.com/nJZQi3Wzlf— 🦅GHANI BHAI بهاي🦁 (@BheemlaBoy1) April 10, 2023
In the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan is reuniting with filmmaker Harish Shankar. While the movie was announced a few months ago, the shooting was delayed owing to the actor's busy schedule and political commitments. The film which is touted to be an action-spectacle stars Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, and Naga Mahesh among others.
Pawan Kalyan is also shooting for another film alongside Sai Dharam Tej. The untitled film is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhya Sitham and will be directed by Samuthrakani. Meanwhile, he is also collaborating with Sujeeth, for a film titled OG.