Ustaad Bhagat Singh Star Pawan Kalyan Embraces New Look For Film, Leaves Fan Stunned

Pawan Kalyan is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The photos from the set of the film have been doing the rounds on social media. The photos offer a glimpse of the actor's look from the film.

In the film, Pawan will be essaying the role of a police officer. In one of the viral photos, he can be seen wearing a burgundy polo t-shirt teamed with grey pants and black boots. He is seen sporting long hair while posing with his fan. In another photo, he is seen in a grey short kurta teamed with brown pants. Take a look at the tweets below:

The new look of the actor has left fans stunned. A user wrote, "Classy police officer Pawan Kalyan." Another one penned, "Our very own GOD King, Ustaad Bhagat Singh #PawanKalyan. "

More about Ustaad Bhagat Singh

In the film Ustaad Bhagat Singh, Pawan Kalyan is reuniting with filmmaker Harish Shankar. While the movie was announced a few months ago, the shooting was delayed owing to the actor's busy schedule and political commitments. The film which is touted to be an action-spectacle stars Sreeleela, Ashutosh Rana, Nawab Shah, KGF fame Avinash, Gauthami, Narra Srinu, and Naga Mahesh among others.

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming projects

Pawan Kalyan is also shooting for another film alongside Sai Dharam Tej. The untitled film is a remake of the Tamil film Vinodhya Sitham and will be directed by Samuthrakani. Meanwhile, he is also collaborating with Sujeeth, for a film titled OG.