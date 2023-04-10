Pawan Kalyan Starrer Vakeel Saab Sequel Confirmed On Film's 2nd Anniversary

Pawan Kalyan's 2021 release, Vakeel Saab, completed two years since release on 9 April. The two-year anniversary was celebrated by fans on social media platforms and hashtags 'Pawan Kalyan' and 'Vakeel Saab' have been trending on Twitter. Director Venu Sriram was also a part of this Twitter celebration where he revealed that a second part to the film was already underway.

Developments on the Vakeel Saab sequel

The Twitter session hosted by fans was already a fruitful one, with director Venu Sriram participating in it. When he revealed that a sequel to Vakeel Saab was already underway, it led fans to celebrate the announcement. Venu Sriram shared that the film is currently in the writing phase.

He also assured the fans that Vakeel Saab 2 would incorporate more of what Pawan Kalyan fans wanted to see. The director further shared with the fans that they would now also have the opportunity to watch Pawan Kalyan in action as advocate Konidela Satyadev once again, as the team was planning on re-releasing Vakeel Saab soon, keeping in line with the current trend of bringing pre-released cult films back to the cinemas for the audience.

More about Vakeel Saab

Vakeel Saab is the official Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink. It stars Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla and Prakash Raj as the main cast. Shruti Hassan featured in a special appearance. The film registered strong box office numbers, reportedly raking in Rs 100 crore within its first week of release at the theatres.

Pawan Kalyan will be reprising his role as advocate Konidela Satyadev in the second part of Vakeel Saab as well. He is currently juggling both his careers in politics as well as acting. The actor-politican is currently shooting for his next film, Harish Shankar directorial, Ustaad Bhagat Singh.