Vadivel Balaji's Demise: Vijay Sethupathi Lends Financial Help To The Late Actor's Family

South Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi recently visited the late Kollywood actor and comedian Vadivel Balaji’s house and offered his heartfelt condolences to his family. Vadivel Balaji passed away on September 10 due to a heart attack after being shifted to a government hospital from a private hospital, where he was treated for 15 days. A report published in sify.com claims that Vijay Sethupathi also offered financial assistance to Vadivel Balaji’s family.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Reveals She Met Her Husband On A Plane; Says 'this Is Why I Believe In Fate'

Fan-shared pictures of the funeral:

The report further adds that Vijay Sethupathi asked Vadivel’s family to contact him whenever they need help in the future. Soon after Vijay Sethupathi promised help to Vadivel’s family, fans of the actor rushed to their social media handles and lauded him for his 'magnanimity'. More so, some fans also thanked the actor for 'inspiring' them with his good deeds. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Also Read | India & China Reach 5-point Consensus Amid LAC Tensions As Jaishankar Meets Wang Yi

Fans laud Vijay's magnanimity:

Mr Vijay Sethupathi is such a talent star. He is so magnanimous and so well brought up. He inspires me to be the kind of a person, who can change the world. Sir, thankyou for helping Vadivel's family. We will always remember you in our prayers. Thanks sir. https://t.co/2kfMYVDxk7 — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 11, 2020

Kollywood mourns Balaji's demise

Besides Vijay, many stars from the South Indian film fraternity mourned the actor's demise on social media. Actors like Vivek Prasanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Shanthanu, Dhanush and many other Kollywood stars mourned the star's untimely demise. Vadivel Balaji was best-known for his performances in Star Vijay television programmes like Kalakka Povathu Yaaru?, Siricha Pochu and Athu Ithu Ethu.

Also Read | Neena Gupta Reveals She Met Her Husband On A Plane; Says 'this Is Why I Believe In Fate'

Vijay Sethupathi on the work front

Vijay won accolades for his performance in Super Deluxe. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil and Samantha Prabhu in the leading roles, Super Deluxe follows the story of an unfaithful newly-wed wife, an estranged father, a priest and an angry son, who find themselves in the most unexpected predicaments, each poised to experience their destiny. Helmed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, Super Deluxe features Vijay in a never-seen-before avatar, as the actor plays a transgender character in the film. Reportedly, Malayalam cinema heartthrob Nadiya Moidu was approached to play a vital character in the film but later was replaced by Ramya Krishnan in the movie.

Also Read | India & China Reach 5-point Consensus Amid LAC Tensions As Jaishankar Meets Wang Yi

(Image credits: Vedival Balaji's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.